Michigan officials provide tips to avoid identity theft during tax season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials are sharing information to help residents stay protected as tax season gets underway.

Bad actors stop at nothing to get our personal information and it’s imperative that everyone knows the signs. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Tax-related Identity Theft occurs when someone uses stolen personal information to file a phony tax return and claim the refund.

Avoid being a victim by filing your tax return as early as you can.

We are ready to begin processing your state income tax return State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks

Last year, more than 4.3 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 85 percent of state income tax filers.

Once you’re confident you’re giving out personal information like your SSN to an authorized person or organization, find out how they will protect it.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel kicked off Tax-related Identity Theft Awareness Week today.



“Beginning today and through Friday, Jan. 31, my office will share tips to ensure Michiganders are equipped with the necessary tools to spot and stop thieves this tax season and beyond,” said Nessel.

If you file electronically make sure to use a secure internet connection and if filing by mail, take the tax return directly to the post office.

Once you’ve filed or even if you do not, the IRS will never call taxpayers with threats of lawsuits or arrests. Additionally, they will never ask you to wire money, pay with a gift card or prepaid debit card as well as share your credit card information over the phone.



Any victims of identity theft should file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.



All individual income tax returns must be e-filed or postmarked by Wednesday, April 15, 2020.



Individuals with low income, disabilities or are 60 years of age or older may qualify for free tax preparation help from IRS-certified volunteers.