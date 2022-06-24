LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked a wide variety of reactions from politicians and officials across the country.

Here in Michigan, a battle-ground state, the reactions have been strong on both sides of the aisle.

Making matters especially contentious is a law in Michigan that has been on the books since 1931 that bans abortion, among other things.

Currently, the law is not enforceable because it’s been blocked by a preliminary injunction in a suit from Planned Parenthood. But that is by no means permanent.

As the news has come out, the reactions have been plentiful. We have gathered all of the statements we could find from officials around the state and compiled them below.

GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER

“Today is a sad day for America as an unelected group of conservative judges act squarely against the will of the people and medical expertise. We can all sense the despair that tens of millions of Americans—our neighbors, family members and friends—are feeling right now. However we personally feel about abortion, health—not politics—should drive important medical decisions.

“With today’s decision, Michigan’s antiquated 1931 law banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalizing doctors and nurses who provide reproductive care takes effect. For now, a Michigan court has put a temporary hold on the law, but that decision is not final and has already been challenged. The 1931 law would punish women and strip away their right to make decisions about their own bodies. I am deeply disappointed that Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders have been in court defending this draconian ban, to the detriment of women and families. Some legislators have gone a step further, proposing a 10-year prison sentence for abortion providers and a 20-year sentence for anyone manufacturing, selling or distributing birth control medication.

“I want every Michigander to know that I am more determined than ever to protect access to safe, legal abortion. Now is the time to use every tool in our toolbox to protect women and reproductive health care. That is why I filed a lawsuit in April and used my executive authority to urge the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately resolve whether Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion. We need to clarify that under Michigan law, access to abortion is not only legal, but constitutionally protected. In addition, my recent executive directive instructs all state departments and agencies not to cooperate with authorities from other states who want to prosecute women seeking legal abortion care and instructs departments to increase protections for reproductive healthcare.

“I will fight like hell to protect every Michiganders’ right to make decisions about their own body with the advice of a medical professional they trust. I will not give in or give up for my kids, your kids, and the future of our great state.”

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR GARLIN GILCHRIST

“Today is a tragic day for Americans and Michiganders. Against medical expertise and the overwhelming majority of Americans who support this constitutional right, a group of conservative judges we did not elect have stripped access to reproductive healthcare from tens of millions of Americans. We can all sense the hopelessness and despair that our neighbors, family, and friends are feeling right now.

“Governor Gretchen Whitmer and I are more determined than ever to protect access to safe, legal abortion. However we personally feel about abortion, health, not politics, should drive major medical decisions. Governor Whitmer and I are committed to ensuring this constitutional right is protected here in Michigan. We will strive to build a state where everyone’s reproductive rights are respected and affirmed. We will never stop fighting for our kids, your kids, and our state’s future.”

U.S. REP. TIM WALBERG

“Today’s ruling is a tremendous victory for life. For years, so many of us in the pro-life movement have fought for and marched to protect the unborn, and this decision validates those tireless efforts. God’s most precious gift is that of life and it is the very first unalienable right listed in our Declaration of Independence. By overturning Roe v. Wade, our nation will have an opportunity to better live up to this foundational ideal. The Court’s decision rightly returns power to the state level, and in the days ahead, it is critical that we continue the important work of standing for the sanctity of life.”

U.S. SENATOR GARY PETERS

“For nearly 50 years, women and families have been able to count on safe and legal abortion as a vital and fundamental health care right in this country. And today – the Supreme Court is taking that right away.“ This decision will have immediate, catastrophic consequences for women and families.

Women who are victims of rape or incest will not be able to seek an abortion in many parts of the country. Women who have health complications during their pregnancies may not be able to receive emergency care that could save their lives.“

When I shared my family’s story on abortion, I remember the strong outpouring of support I received from women – and men – who had similar experiences as my own: people who so dearly wanted a child – but suffered medical complications – and needed an abortion to save the life of the mother. The mental anguish you go through during such a vulnerable time is unimaginable, and stays with you.

My heart breaks for them and everyone going through these tragic, real-life experiences that happen each and every day.“ Today, the Supreme Court has opened the door wide open for politics to interfere in private health care decisions between women and families and their doctors – and worse yet, may open the door to making abortion outright illegal without exceptions for rape, incest or life of the woman. I am gravely worried about the precedent this ruling sets.“ I will always stand up to prevent these cruel attacks.”

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE ELISSA SLOTKIN

“Reasonable people disagree on their personal views of abortion,” said Slotkin. “In my district, many women in the past few months have told me that, while they would never personally have an abortion, they would also never dictate to other women what they must do in their own lives. That sentiment is precisely the standard that Roe has preserved for the last 50 years in our country – the freedom for women to make their own choices, based on their own circumstances. It’s also why Congress must act to codify Roe into law. There is a bill in the U.S. Senate, led by two Republican senators, that does just that, and I will continue pushing Democratic leadership to quickly move it forward.”

“This issue is a major source of contrast with my opponent. I am running against a person who brags about being ‘100% Pro-Life – No Exceptions’ and doesn’t think the 1931 law goes far enough to curb the rights of women. He doesn’t support abortion even in the cases of violent rape or incest, or even if the life of the mother is in immediate danger. He is also leading legislation to increase criminal penalties on doctors in Michigan for providing reproductive care. When asked about these extreme positions, he made his stance clear: ‘I’m not going to shy away from it because I know I’m right. And I take it very seriously.’”

MICHIGAN SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MIKE SHIRKEY

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a victory for those, like Sue and I, who believe in the precious miracle of life. It also affirms the importance of federalism and states’ rights.

“But just as the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision caused dismay and sadness for millions of pro-life Americans, l know today’s ruling upsets many of my fellow citizens who see the issue differently.

“At this critical moment, every American – especially those in elected office – has an important decision to make. We can seek common ground, or we can contribute to the widening divisions between our people.

“Despite our strongly held differences on this very personal issue, I believe there is common ground to be found in celebrating life, supporting moms and dads, elevating families, and ensuring every child has a loving home. I hope the governor, attorney general, and my colleagues in the Senate join us in this effort rather than stoking emotions and fears to further divide our nation and state.”

SECRETARY OF STATE JOCELYN BENSON

“Today’s decision is a devastating blow to freedom in America. It does not align with the will of the people. It was not achieved through democratic means, and it does not reflect who we are as Americans.

“The fight for a country that reflects, respects, and protects the voice of all Americans will continue. And I will continue to fight to ensure our elections enable every voice to be heard, every vote to be counted, and the will of the people to prevail.”

INGHAM COUNTY CLERK BARB BYRUM

“Today is a dark day in our country’s history. This ruling marks one of the most egregious decisions made by such an august body, one that chooses to actively remove rights from women throughout this country. The ruling today sets women back 50 years, to a time when they did not have safe and ready access to health care and did not have autonomy over their bodies.

This ruling will do nothing to reduce the number of abortions in this country, but rather force those that seek this medical care to hide in the shadows and obtain unsafe abortions outside of medical facilities. To be absolutely clear, this ruling’s only impact will be to put women’s lives in jeopardy, unnecessarily.

In Michigan, there is a long history of straight, white, Republican men trying to inflict their ideological and religious dogma on the rest of us; silencing those who dare to stand against them. I count myself proud to have been a part of that opposition ten years ago when they silenced me on the floor of the Michigan House of Representatives during a debate on an anti-abortion bill, and I am proud to continue to stand with those fighting to get reproductive freedom on the ballot.

What those who are cheering have failed to realize is that they are vastly outnumbered, and while they have engineered a victory today through manipulation of the judicial nominating process, they will eventually lose the war on this issue. Vast majorities of the voting population disagree with the justices in their opinion today and voters will make those disagreements known at the ballot box, during this and every election until womens’ medical rights are restored.”

MICHIGAN’S CHIEF MEDICAL EXECUTIVE DR. NATASHA BAGDASARIAN

“Decisions about whether to end or continue a pregnancy should be made by a woman with the counsel of her family, her faith and her doctor – not politics. As a physician, I know that the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn nearly half a century of precedent protecting safe, legal abortion violates the trusted relationship between a patient and their doctor. This ruling completely supersedes and overrides a woman’s ability to dictate her health care in consultation with her physician. And it clears a path for draconian laws like Michigan’s 1931 criminal abortion ban to take full effect.

I am concerned about how this decision will negatively impact health outcomes for women and children, particularly women and children of color as they have greater disparities in health outcomes in general. A woman may choose to have an abortion for a wide variety of reasons – none of them are anyone’s business but hers. If women and doctors are under threat of prosecution and jail time due to Michigan’s abortion ban, women will have a more difficult time accessing critical health care. And with abortion not legally available, women are more likely to undergo unregulated procedures that can jeopardize their future reproductive health and in some cases be life threatening.

SCOTUS’s ruling and Michigan’s abortion ban will not only punish women seeking abortion care, but it will also punish and criminalize health care providers who have dedicated their lives to providing the best care for their patients. It casts a dark shadow over the medical community – and doctors will now be forced to choose whether to honor our oath to our patients, to our communities and to our profession, or uphold a law that is unjust and discriminatory and does not reflect the wishes of the majority of Michigan residents.”