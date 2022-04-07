LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following the Senate confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination on Thursday, some familiar faces are sharing their thoughts.

Judge Jackson’s confirmation secures her place as the court’s first Black female justice.

Jackson, a 51-year-old appeals court judge with nine years of experience on the federal bench, was confirmed 53-47, mostly along party lines.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney voted to confirm Jackson.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters believes that Jackson’s extensive experience will serve the Supreme Court and the nation.

This is without question a challenging time not only for the Supreme Court but also for our democracy – and it is clear that Judge Jackson has the extensive experience and qualifications, temperament, impartiality and fidelity to the law that will undoubtedly serve our nation exceptionally well. I was deeply proud to vote for and help confirm Judge Jackson as our next Supreme Court Justice. This is a moment to recognize Judge Jackson as one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and a historic moment in our nation’s history that will ensure the Supreme Court further reflects the diversity of America.” U.S. Senator Gary Peters

Peters met with Jackson last week, expressing his support for Jackson on the Senate floor.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow stated that people from both sides of the aisle can agree that Jackson’s history of public service will make her a great Supreme Court Justice.

From her clerkship at the Supreme Court, to her work as a public defender, to her distinguished service on the D.C. District Court and Circuit Court, Democrats and Republicans alike agree that Judge Jackson’s impressive public service will make her an outstanding Supreme Court justice. Her confirmation has made history. Not just because of her excellent qualifications, but because, after 115 Supreme Court judges throughout our history, she is now the first Black woman to serve on the Court. In a country as incredibly diverse as ours, I am so grateful that President Biden understands that our government should be just as diverse as our country. This appointment is long overdue. Now Black girls across Michigan will see greater possibilities in their future – a true history-making moment.” U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow

In her confirmation, Jackson made history by becoming the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history.

Jackson will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.