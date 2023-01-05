LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Longterm Michigan senator Debbie Stabenow announced on Thursday that she will not be seeking reelection.

The Democrat spent the last 20 years representing the Mitten State in the Senate. Now, Michigan officials are reacting to her announcement.

Sen. Stabenow has served her fellow Michiganders with dignity and respect for nearly 50 years. On behalf of a grateful Michigan, thank you. May your last two years in the Senate be your best yet. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Twitter







“Senator Stabenow is a trailblazer and amazing Senator for Michigan. Her distinguished record stands as a testament to her devotion to Michigan and families across our country.



Debbie is a dear friend and mentor. There is no question she will leave an enduring legacy — as a champion for children, women and families, workers, manufacturing and our auto industry, mental health care and the Great Lakes. As Chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, she’s played a powerful role in shaping our agriculture policy, working to end child hunger, and focusing on the issues most important to farmers and our agriculture industry in Michigan.



I will miss serving with her but know that her work — and our work together — for Michigan is not done. I look forward to working with her over the next two years to again pass a comprehensive farm bill and deliver results for Michigan.” Michigan Senator Gary Peters

Peters and Stabenow have represented Michigan together in the Senate since 2015.

“Senator Stabenow is a trailblazer and the absolute best of us. And let’s be clear, no one has been more instrumental in building up the infrastructure for the Michigan Democratic Party to this historic moment we’re in today. Michigan is better because of her tireless service- from Ingham County Board of Commissioners to the legislature to the Congress and her over two decades as the first woman from Michigan elected to the U.S. Senate. Sen. Stabenow has shown how Michiganders lead- on issues as varied as agriculture, manufacturing, positioning Michigan as a leader in emerging technologies, and protecting our Great Lakes.” State Senator Mallory McMorrow.

“Senator Stabenow has dedicated her life to Michigan and truly has been a tremendous public servant. She is our biggest cheerleader, offering unwavering support to the Michigan Democratic Party and fighting for Michiganders every day. It has been an honor to work alongside her to ensure that we have a voice in Lansing and Washington D.C.



Our work together is far from over. I know Sen. Stabenow’s support will remain unwavering and that she is deeply committed to keeping this seat blue. The strength of the Democratic Party in Michigan has reached new heights and we have full confidence in our ability to defend this seat.



All of us who are part of the Michigan Democratic Party family wish the Senator the best as she finishes her term as Michigan’s first woman to serve in the U.S. Senate. She will always be a friend, role-model, and have our deepest respect.” Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes

This article will be updated as more reactions are released. Be sure to check back later!