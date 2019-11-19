Michigan officials retest residential water wells for PFAS

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials are retesting residential drink water wells near the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center for PFAS.
The repeat testing will help the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determine if there are changes to levels of PFAS in residents’ drinking water.
“Previous testing was done a couple years ago, and this proactive retesting is being done to ensure there have not been any changes in PFAS levels in the water in this area,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “This is an opportunity for these residents to learn more about their water and assess if the use of filters is still necessary.”
Officials mailed letters to residents whose well water was previously tested with information about how to schedule follow-up testing with MDHHS.
Residents living near CRTC who had their wells previously tested should contact MDHHS at (844) 934 – 1315 if they do not receive a letter before December 2nd.
MDHHS plans to collect well water samples during the week of December 2nd and provide the results to well owners. There will not be a charge for testing.
