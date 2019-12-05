Michigan officials selling nearly 150 parcels of land up to 160 acres in size

DNR parcels 422892 and 422881 make up the 1.45 acres for sale on Watermill Lake near the Pere Marquette River in Lake County. Photo Courtesy: Michigan Department of Natural Resources

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Looking for a stocking stuffer with a lake view, river access, or winding trail in a prime location throughout Michigan.

Starting Tuesday, December 10th, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will begin its winter auction of surplus public land.

This years auction offers 147 individual parcels ranging in size from less than an acre to 160 acres.

Land is available in many counties including Allegan, Alpena, Bay, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Delta, Dickinson, Houghton, Iosco, Jackson, Kalkaska, Lake, Mackinac, Midland, Missaukee, Muskegon, Newaygo, Otsego, Saint Clair and Van Buren.

The auction is part of a larger strategy to manage public land, according to a press release by the DNR.

Sealed bids must be postmarked by midnight Wednesday, Jan. 8, and will be opened Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The proceeds from the land auction will help provide future outdoor recreation opportunities.

  • DNR parcels 129240, 376720 and 1040033 make up the 5.5 acres for sale on Lower Scott Lake in Allegan County.
  • DNR parcel 315334 includes 0.35 acres for sale near Mackinaw City in Cheboygan County. This parcel includes access to Lake Huron.
  • DNR parcel 2047266 includes 7.9 acres for sale near Lake Michigan in Delta County.
  • DNR parcel 224454 includes 23.7 acres for sale near the Manistee National Forest in northern Newaygo County.
  • DNR parcel 1041514 includes 4.4 acres for sale on Lincoln Boulevard in Newaygo County.
  • DNR parcels 422892 and 422881 make up the 1.45 acres for sale on Watermill Lake near the Pere Marquette River in Lake County.

