Michigan, Ohio governors bet on Big Game

In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Ohio State, left, and Michigan players line up at the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Big Ten’s third football schedule of the 2020 season is highlighted by Michigan-Ohio State on Dec. 12, the final day of the conference’s regular-season and the latest date the rivals have ever played.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Buckeye candies and Michigan-made cherry products are among the sweet treats on the line in a friendly wager between the governors of Ohio and Michigan ahead of Saturday’s game between their flagship universities.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is wagering an assortment of Ohio-made sweets on the “Big Game” between Ohio State and the University of Michigan.

They include Schmidt’s cream puffs, Graeter’s black raspberry chip ice cream and chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland.

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has bet a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.