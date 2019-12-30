Michigan OKs 3 businesses for home deliveries of marijuana

In this photo taken Tuesday, May 5, 2015, a marijuana plant grows at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse in Otsego, Minn. The crop is coming in at Minnesota Medical Solutions, one of two manufacturers who will be supplying the state’s medical marijuana. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT; ST. PAUL PIONEER PRESS OUT; MAGS […]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Three Michigan businesses that sell recreational marijuana have won the right to begin making home deliveries of pot.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says it’s approved home pot deliveries by Lit Provisionary in Evart, Battle Creek Provisioning in Battle Creek and Nature’s Releaf Burton in Burton and over.

WOOD-TV reports that those three businesses are the first approved for adult-use home delivery in Michigan, which began allowing sales of recreational marijuana on Dec. 1 to adults age 21 and over. Home-delivery customers will sign up online and place an order. They must provide an ID to verify that they’re at least 21.