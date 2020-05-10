Michigan opens application period for hunting bears and elks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The bear and elk application period in Michigan is open now and goes until June 1st.



Bear season varies depending on whether you are hunting the Upper and Lower Peninsulas. Hunters are selected for a license using a preference point drawing system. Bear licenses are limited and only available through a drawing. You do not need a base license to apply for the drawing, but if you are chosen you must purchase a base license and bear license to hunt.



Elk licenses are also limited and only available through a drawing. Again, the base license is not needed to apply for the drawing, but if chosen you must purchase a base license and elk receipt to hunt.



The first of three hunt periods for elk begins on September 1st.



The drawing results for bear and elk will be on July 6th.

Registration for the DNR hunt waiting list is open now through July 10. The Bear and Elk Hunt Transfer Program let hunters who successfully draw a bear or elk license to transfer the license under certain conditions. Those eligible to receive a hunt through the transfer program are: