Michigan operators report $89.2 million in February gross internet gaming and sports betting receipts

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Internet gaming and sports betting operators in Michigan reported $89.2 million in gross receipts for February.

Internet gaming gross receipts were $79.7 million. Internet sports betting operators received $9.5 million in total gross sports betting receipts and reported a total handle of $301.9 million for the period.

“Michigan residents and visitors continued to show strong interest in internet gaming and sports betting during a snowy and cold February,” said Richard S. Kalm, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director in a press release. “The internet gaming taxes more than tripled, but that’s what we expected with a full month of gaming. This means more funding for the City of Detroit, K-12 education, economic development and tribal communities.”

The operators delivered approximately $14.1 million in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan for February:

Internet gaming taxes/payments: $14 million

Internet sports betting taxes/payments: $142,240

For internet gaming, the state receives 70 percent of the total tax from the commercial operators and 80 percent of the total payment from tribal operators. The tax and payment rate ranges from 20 percent to 28 percent based on yearly adjusted gross receipts.

For internet sports betting, commercial operators pay 70 percent of the 8.4 percent tax to the state and 30 percent to the city of Detroit. Tribal operators make an 8.4 percent payment to the state on adjusted gross sports betting receipts.

The three Detroit casinos reported city wagering taxes and municipal services fees of $4,394,176 for February:

Internet gaming taxes and fees: $4,303,875

Internet sports betting taxes and fees: $90,301

Tribal operators reported $1,336,633 of wagering payments to the tribes’ governing bodies.

An online gaming and sports betting revenue distribution table is available on the agency’s website.

In February, 12 operators were authorized for one or both forms of online wagering. Details for each operator’s internet gaming and internet sports betting results are available in tables published on the MGCB website.