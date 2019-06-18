The number of opioids dispensed in Michigan decreased in 2018 as more prescribers participated in the Michigan Automated Prescription System.
The prescription monitoring program is used to track controlled substances.
MAPS is used to prevent drug abuse at the prescriber, pharmacy, and patient levels.
“MAPS has played a critical role in both combatting the opioid epidemic here in Michigan and in ensuring patients who need prescription drugs have access to them,” said Gov. Whitmer.
Compared to 2017, opioid prescriptions dispensed fell by 15 percent.
“This decease demonstrates that we are on the right track and must remain committed to providing state-of-the-art resources to Michigan prescribers and dispensers,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks.
Michigan opioid prescriptions drop 15%
