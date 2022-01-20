Michigan oversight committees meeting about nursing home COVID deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan House Oversight Committee is meeting today to discuss a report released this week by the Auditor General’s office that showed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities throughout the pandemic.

The Whitmer administration is still saying the auditor general’s report is misleading and can therefore be misused by her opponents.

The governor’s public health director reports 5,675 senior citizen deaths in long term care facilities. Auditor General Douglas Ringler contends the number is 8,061.

The release of a 13 page letter explains how the auditor general got to a different number than Health Director Elizabeth Hertel.

She says it’s very simple, he counted more places where seniors lived and died, that the state was not required to count by law.

The committees will examine the report and discuss the large discrepancies that were shown.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

A lot of people are expected to be in attendance, including members of the Michigan House and Senate Oversight Committees, including House Oversight Committee Chair Steve Johnson (R-Wayland) and Senate Oversight Committee Chair Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan); Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel; officials from the Office of the Auditor General.

