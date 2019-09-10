Michigan parade organizers apologize for displaying Confederate flag

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan parade organizers posted a statement after receiving backlash for flying a Confederate battle flag.



The Charlotte Frontier Days parade mounted color guard riders were displaying the flag during an event this past weekend.



Organizers apologized on Facebook to people who were upset “in regards to the Mounted Color Guard flying a confederate flag.”



The Frontier Days Board of Directors say they understand “the concerns and feelings that some may have in regards to the Mounted Color Guard flying a confederate flag in our 2019 Charlotte Frontier Days Parade,”



The statement goes on to say “the Mission of the Color Guard is to bring all of these beautiful banners before the public eye to serve as a reminder of all the battles fought and won so that we might enjoy the freedom and liberty that we have today,” as well as “sincerely apologize to anyone whose feelings have been upset.”

Courtesy: Charlotte Frontier Days Facebook Page