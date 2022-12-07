LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan community parks, trails, sports facilities, as well as a state lock and dam, are receiving more than $7 million in grants.

Of the 13 places getting grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, three places are in Ingham and Livingston counties.

The Lake Lansing Park North Boardwalk and Trail is getting $500,000 in funds, the Lake St. Clair Metropark W. Boardwalk is getting $500,000 in renovation funding and the Stony Creek Reflection Trail is getting $500,000 in accessibility renovation funds.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Department of Natural Resources made the announcement Wednesday.

“Today’s $7.4 million in projects will improve facilities people use every day and support the outdoor recreation economy that brings billions in value and supports thousands of jobs across Michigan,” said Whitmer. “Let’s keep working together to invest in Pure Michigan.”

A full list of places receiving funding are listed below:

County Project Title Award Amount Ingham County Lake Lansing Park North Boardwalk & Trail $500,000 Bay County Pondside Park Improvements $375,000 Ionia County Hale Park Improvements $382,000 Montcalm County Fred Meijer Trail Hub Project $465,400 Alpena County Duck Park Development of Pavilion and Restrooms $150,000 Cass County DR LAWLESS INTERNATIONAL DARK SKY PARK Renovation Project $428,600 Marquette County Michigamme Township Park Dock Access & Tennis Renovation $183,200 Livingston County Lake St. Clair Metropark W. Boardwalk Renovation $500,000 Marquette County Tourist Park Day-Use Access Road and Parking Area $250,000 Kalamazoo County Lexington Green Park Improvement Project $500,000 Livingston County Stony Creek Reflection Trail Accessibility Renovation $500,000 Cheboygan County Cheboygan Lock & Dam Public Water Access Site Renovation $3,000,000 Ottawa County Ottawa Sands Day-use Restroom $242,900

DNR Director Dan Eichinger called the grants “integral to connecting more people to our state’s uniquely Michigan outdoor experiences.”

Eligible applicants must be a unit of government, such as Native American tribes, school districts or any combination of units with the legal authority to provide recreation.

Applicants can seek funding for a variety of projects, including the development of and improvements to playgrounds, trails and walkways, skate parks, boat launches, picnic areas, sports fields and campgrounds, in addition to improved access for users of all abilities beyond Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.