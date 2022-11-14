LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Animal shelters across the country are still dealing with overcrowding, with many at capacity.

The Michigan Pet Alliance is calling it a statewide crisis.

Experts from the Michigan Pet Alliance held a virtual discussion on Monday, going over solutions to get pets adopted into loving homes and to keep them safe during extended stays at the shelters.

One shelter near Detroit says it was at 200% capacity for dogs last month.

When it comes to figuring out a solution for decreasing the pet population, experts say shelters have two choices.

The first choice is to manage flow, whether that’s fast-track adoption, more fostering-to-adopt and prioritizing spaying and neutering.

The other option is to monitor days of care and consider extending their office hours to make it more convenient for people to be able to come in and adopt.

“Allowing people to test-run animals is an incredible technique,” said Tanya Hilgendorf, Michigan Pet Alliance vice-chair. “Trial runs. Here we have pajama parties. We let animals go home for a few days for folks to try them out. They usually end up very successful and when they don’t, when the animals aren’t adopted, we have an incredible amount of information on that animal.”

They also talked about how the COVID-19 shutdown played a big role in the issues shelters are facing. Between 2020 and 2021 almost three million spay and neuter surgeries were missed.