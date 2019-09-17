Michigan police investigate syringe found in mayonnaise

COLUMBIA TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Police are currently investigating a report of possible food tampering in Brooklyn, according to a press release by Columbia Township Chief of Police David Elwell.

On Monday evening a woman bought a jar of Miracle Whip mayonnaise at the Dollar General in Brooklyn and later her husband found a syringe pushed down into the middle of the jar.

The Dollar General gave the remaining jars at the store to the Columbia Township Police and the FBI as well as the Food and Drug Administration was contacted.

Further investigation between the agencies is still underway.

