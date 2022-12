GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The recent strong winter storm has caused problems for the U.S. Postal Service in Michigan.

A U.S. mail truck and a semi-truck crashed near Grand Rapids on M-57 near Shaner on Dec. 23, leaving postal worker Dora Jones severely injured.

Jones suffered two broken ankles, two broken legs, a broken pelvis bone and two broken arms, among other injuries.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help recover what Jones lost in the accident. That can be found by clicking here.