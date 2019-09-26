Michigan Powerball winner has 1 week left to claim prize

LANSING, Mich., – The Michigan Powerball winner of a $1 million Powerball prize has only one week left to claim the money.

A player matched the five white balls – 41-53-59-63-66 – drawn Oct. 3, 2018 to win $1 million. The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway gas station located at 10070 Highland Road in Hartland.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the money.

The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 3.

If the winner does not claim the prize before the expiration date, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

If the prize is unclaimed, it will be the third $1million prize to go unclaimed in 2019 after a $1 million Mega Millions prizes went unclaimed in March and earlier this month.

Powerball plays can be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2018 fiscal year, the Lottery provided more than $941.3 million for Michigan’s public schools, its fourth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $22 billion to support public education in Michigan.

