Michigan prepares for a drawn-out ballot count

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State officials can’t start processing all the early ballots until on or just before election day itself depending on what part of the state you live in.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning. Jake Tapper asked the governor when she thinks we’ll know who won Michigan.

“The volume of votes that are coming in is like nothing we’ve ever seen before and it is going to take time to count,” said Governor Whitmer. “It’s more important that we get a count that’s accurate than a count that is fast that might not be accurate and that’s why we will continue to keep you posted.