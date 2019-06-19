Michigan prisoner uses smuggled phone to create a Facebook page

CARSON CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Corrections Department says a phone smuggled into a Michigan prison might have been used by an inmate to create a Facebook page.

The page included photos and video of a prisoner getting a haircut and smoking something.

Spokesman Chris Gautz suggests prison staff also could be in trouble. He says someone should have noticed loud music, too many prisoners in one cell and a window being covered up.

The spokesman described the behavior as “incredibly dangerous.”

