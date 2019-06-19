Michigan prisoner uses smuggled phone to create a Facebook page

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her administration's proposal to close Benton Harbor's high schools was no "ultimatum," and state and local officials are entering a period in which there will be a lot of negotiation and research after the school board rejected the plan.

The Democrat said Wednesday that "getting it right is the most important thing." Under the proposal, Benton Harbor high school students would attend school in surrounding districts starting in 2020, while K-8 schools would remain open.