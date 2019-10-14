Michigan prisoners to receive certified Kosher meals

Michigan

Detroit Free Press

Michigan prisoners who follow a kosher diet would start receiving meals that are Kosher-certified.

The arrival of Kosher-certified foods would serve as many as 200 Michigan prisoners.

The impetus for serving certified Kosher meals began in 2013 when the Michigan Department of Corrections introduced a vegan meal that was supposed to be a religious meal catering to prisoners from all non-Christian religions.

The introduction of the vegan meal prompted Gerald Aackerman and other Jewish prisoners to file a lawsuit, which said a vegan diet and kosher diet are not the same.

While a vegan diet lacks kosher meat and dairy products, the department still uses non-kosher items and non-kosher equipment, utensils and areas to prepare and serve them, prisoners said.

