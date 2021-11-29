Michigan prisoners will get the option to attend funerals virtually

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) is now offering a video option for prisoners to attend immediate family members’ funeral services.

Wardens will be in charge of the effort and ensure incarcerated people will be able to attend family members’ funerals via video when possible.

The prisoner will need to get approval and the video viewing will take place in an area that lets the prisoner have privacy from others. An employee will be present during the entire session.

Previously, in-person funeral visits were only available to lower security level prisoners.

“Any death is tragic and a cause of great sadness that only compounds when you are not able to pay your final respects with your family,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said. “While these individuals have broken the law, they are still human beings, and helping them to maintain connections to family and to the community that most will someday return to are important steps to long-term public safety.”

The revised policy goes into effect today.