Michigan program provides free financial counseling to help struggling veterans

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan military veterans and their families now have access to free financial counseling.
The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency announced the state pilot program today which is aimed at helping struggling veterans and their families.
Each veteran in the program receives a custom budget and financial action plan under the recently approved 15-month agreement with GreenPath Financial Wellness Inc., a nonprofit financial counseling organization.
Additionally, veterans can receive free housing counseling, credit report reviews and financial wellness tools.
“In 2018, we served more than 1,500 Michigan veteran and military households, and over 80 percent of them who responded to a survey indicated an improvement to one or more element of their financial well-being,” said GreenPath Director of Client Services David Flores.
There are nearly 600,000 veterans in Michigan and Ingham County has the state’s ninth-largest veteran population with about 14,000 veterans.
Veterans interested in the free financial counseling can call the MVAA’s Resource Center at 1-800-MICH-VET (642-4838) or visit www.michiganveterans.com.
