Michigan prohibits e-cig sales to minors

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs law that aims to reduce vaping among Michigan teens.

“After a veto from the previous administration, I am happy we were finally able to get this done in a bipartisan fashion.” said Republican State Senator Rick Outman who sponsored one of the two bills.

The American Heart Association and partner organizations are expressing their disappointment that Governor Whitmer has signed Senate Bill 106 and 155.

"The Legislature failed to create and pass comprehensive legislation that defines and regulates e-cigarettes as tobacco products to protect Michigan’s youth from Big Tobacco’s predatory practices," said Andrew Schepers, director of government relations in Michigan for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

The bipartisan legislation would prohibit a person from selling vaping or alternative nicotine products to a minor. Violators of the new law would face a fine of $500.

Stores that sell e-cigarettes and other nicotine would have to have signage explaining the law and would have to ask for the identification of anyone attempting to purchase these products.

Also, nicotine products would have to be stored behind the counter or in a locked case.

Federal law already prohibits the sale of vapor products to minors, but Michigan does not have a law that prevents minors from possessing these products.

The bills will take effect 90 days from today.