A psychologist in the U.P. was sentenced for exchanging opioids for sexual favors from his patients.
Michael Varney, 62, of Caspian was a limited license psychologist practicing in Marquette, Caspian and Kingsford.
Varney faces up to 15 years in prison on three felony counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and 282 days each on seven other felony charges.
Varney will also be required to pay $427,558 in restitution for Medicaid and health care fraud.
The charges he was sentenced to include three felony counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, one felony count of Medicaid Fraud, and three counts of Health Care Fraud.
The Drug Enforcement Agency alleged Varney was exchanging opioids for sexual favors from his patients in 2017 which began an investigation by the state.
His license was suspended in 2018 as he faced criminal charges that he eventually pleaded guilty to in April of 2019.
Michigan psychologist sentenced after providing patients opioids for sexual favors
A psychologist in the U.P. was sentenced for exchanging opioids for sexual favors from his patients.