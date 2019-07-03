Michigan psychologist sentenced after providing patients opioids for sexual favors

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People across America will celebrate Independence day tomorrow and if you plan on setting off fireworks, make sure you do it during the appropriate times in your city. Our veterans will be thankful if you do.

"You'd fall asleep at night with the sounds of that gunfire every night for 15 months and it's amazing how much fireworks sounds like gunfire especially in the middle of the night," said David Dunckle