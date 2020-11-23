Michigan Public Service Commission approves Consumers application for $550 million pipeline

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:
Consumers2_24604

OVID, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s Public Service Commission has approved Consumers Energy’s application to build a 36-inch natural gas pipeline.

The agency says the new Mid-Michigan Pipeline is to replace an existing, 20-inch line between Ovid, north of Lansing, and Chelsea, west of Ann Arbor.

Its cost is estimated at $550 million. The Jackson-based utility says the existing line is more than 70 years old and that replacing it would increase Consumers Energy overall system resilience and remove a gas-supply bottleneck in the smaller pipeline.

Construction of the new 56-mile pipeline is expected from 2023 to 2024.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan