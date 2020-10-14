Michigan ranks no. 2 in vehicle collisions with animals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A recent report shows Michigan is No. 2 in the nation for vehicle collisions with animals, with Pennsylvania at No.1.

State Farm Insurance says there have been an estimated 133,000 collisions between cars and animals on Michigan roads in the past year, with about 70% of those involving deer.

That gives Michigan drivers a 1-in-54 chance of hitting an animal, the 5th highest rate in the nation and more than double the national average.

This is also the most dangerous time of year for deer collisions, as the deer mate and forage for winter. November is the No. 1 month for deer collisions, followed by October, then December.

State Farm encourages drivers to be extra careful around dawn and dusk, when deer are the most active and visibility is reduced.

If you do hit an animal, don’t just assume your vehicle is safe to drive. Stop and check for damage, including flat tires, broken lights, leaking fluid, or a hood that won’t latch.