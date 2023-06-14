LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 2023 Kids Count Report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation is out; highlighting how the lack of affordable and accessible childcare is impaction the nation.

But more specifically, how is Michigan being impacted?

The report ranked the state as 32nd in overall child well-being, which officials with the Michigan League for Public Policy (MLPP) attribute to inaccessible child care.

MLPP Kids County policy director Anne Kuhnen described Michigan’s current childcare system as “broken.”

“If we are going to reach our full potential in Michigan, we need a functioning childcare infrastructure that works for everyone,” Kuhnen said.

Kuhnen added that the current system costs the economy $3 billion annually in lost employment, earnings and tax revenue.

Working in childcare, Kuhnen said, pays women of color disproportionately. The $13 per hour median wage for childcare professionals is on the expensive part for parents, but also can’t support a person’s living costs.

In the meantime, MLPP is working to make childcare more affordable.

However, only one in six kids benefit from childcare subsidies, Kuhnen.

“Anyone who’s touched the system in any way has a story about getting cut off from their subsidy, maybe not getting paid by providers on time, or maybe not being able to find childcare at the time and cost they can afford,” Kuhnen said.

Kuhnen said her team will continue to work with parents, providers and stakeholders to fix these issues, to help Michigan’s children and overall ranking.