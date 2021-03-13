Michigan receives $1 million for opioid aid

(WLNS) — Help is coming to communities affected by opioid use, addiction and overdose.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced yesterday the Michigan department of labor and economic opportunity received just more than $1 million to provide services to areas affected by this health crisis.

The money will serve 24 countries in the northern part of lower Michigan. The US department of health and human services declared the opioid crisis a National Public health Emergency in the fall of 2017 — which is how the funding became available.

“We must do everything we can to help residents facing substance use disorders to get the care they need,” Whitmer said.

Depending on program outcomes, as much as $2 million may be available.