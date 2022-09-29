LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s sect of Habitat for Humanity just got a handsome amount of money to help make veteran’s homes more accessible.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs gave $1 million to Habitat of Humanity of Michigan.

“There is no one more deserving of safe, accommodating housing than those who have served and defended this country,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These funds will help our low-income, disabled veterans achieve a dignified quality of life that allows them to live independently and comfortably.”

The funding is part of the Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot Program.

Habitat will be working with 80 low-income or disabled veterans to make household modifications for accessibility, critical home repairs and long-term aging.

“All of our nation’s Veterans deserve homes that help them live independent, comfortable, and fulfilling lives—especially those who live with low income or disabilities. This funding will help make that goal a reality for more than 300 Veterans by covering costs for much-needed home repairs, adaptive housing, and utilities. We are proud to partner with HUD and several non-profits in this important effort.” Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough.

Habitat for Humanity of Michigan’s renovation project is expected to take place over a three-year period.

