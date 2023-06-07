LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nearly two dozen Michigan organizations are receiving support from a $15.5 million grant in AmeriCorps funding.

The Michigan Community Service Commission announced the $15.5 million AmeriCorps funding package Wednesday.

More than 1,100 AmeriCorps members in Michigan will be aided by the funds. AmeriCorps staff help address statewide issues like disaster services, environmental stewardship, and provide aid in education, health and public safety.

During the last program year, AmeriCorps members helped serve 30,436 young people and 596 acres of public land. They also provided health services to 16,930 people, and distributed 112,097 pounds of food.

The funds will be used to support and help increase the community reach of these 23 Michigan organizations:

Albion College

Cherry Health (PHA)

Child & Family Services of Northwestern MI

City of Ann Arbor

City Year

Community Economic Development Association of MI

Community Development Advocates of Detroit

Eastern MI University

Hannan Center

Hope Network

Huron Pines

Ingham County Health Department (PHA)

MI Coalition Against Homelessness

MI College Access Network

MI Primary Care Association (PHA)

MI Sustainable Business Forum

Peckham, Inc.

SEEDS

Special Olympics MI

Teach for America

United Way of Genesee County

Urban Neighborhood Initiatives

Wayne State University

“AmeriCorps members continue to make an impact on the state’s most pressing issues,” said Ginna Holmes, executive director of Michigan Community Service Commission Executive, in a statement. “The investment in service in Michigan will continue to improve the lives of residents across the state, ensuring more Michiganders have an equal opportunity to prosperity.”