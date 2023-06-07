LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nearly two dozen Michigan organizations are receiving support from a $15.5 million grant in AmeriCorps funding.
The Michigan Community Service Commission announced the $15.5 million AmeriCorps funding package Wednesday.
More than 1,100 AmeriCorps members in Michigan will be aided by the funds. AmeriCorps staff help address statewide issues like disaster services, environmental stewardship, and provide aid in education, health and public safety.
During the last program year, AmeriCorps members helped serve 30,436 young people and 596 acres of public land. They also provided health services to 16,930 people, and distributed 112,097 pounds of food.
The funds will be used to support and help increase the community reach of these 23 Michigan organizations:
- Albion College
- Cherry Health (PHA)
- Child & Family Services of Northwestern MI
- City of Ann Arbor
- City Year
- Community Economic Development Association of MI
- Community Development Advocates of Detroit
- Eastern MI University
- Hannan Center
- Hope Network
- Huron Pines
- Ingham County Health Department (PHA)
- MI Coalition Against Homelessness
- MI College Access Network
- MI Primary Care Association (PHA)
- MI Sustainable Business Forum
- Peckham, Inc.
- SEEDS
- Special Olympics MI
- Teach for America
- United Way of Genesee County
- Urban Neighborhood Initiatives
- Wayne State University
“AmeriCorps members continue to make an impact on the state’s most pressing issues,” said Ginna Holmes, executive director of Michigan Community Service Commission Executive, in a statement. “The investment in service in Michigan will continue to improve the lives of residents across the state, ensuring more Michiganders have an equal opportunity to prosperity.”