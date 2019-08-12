Michigan receives nearly $4 million to upgrade 911 calls

Michigan will receive $3,939,670 to upgrade 911 call centers.

Next Generation 911 or NG911 will include new capabilities such as text message, image and video processing and advanced mapping.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $109 million in grants to 34 states and the District of Columbia as part of the 911 Grant Program.

Additionally, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation will receive $110,876 and Citizen Potawatomi Nation will receive $13,191.

“These 911 grant awards are a significant step toward a faster, more resilient emergency system,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

