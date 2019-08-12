Michigan receives nearly $4 million to upgrade 911 calls

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is promising to bring together all sides in the gun debate to find some common ground. She is also saying today, gun safety is not her top issue at the moment.

The governor spent today fielding phone calls from Michigan citizens.

"Michigan needs to confront something like what we saw play out in Ohio and Texas, and I don't even like saying that out loud. There are improvements that we can make to gun safety and policy here in Michigan," said Gov. Whitmer. "Michigan has an opportunity to lead. I don't want to be reactive. I want to be proactive."

However, that is easier said than done as the GOP legislature has refused to expand gun safety laws and she does not have enough Democratic votes.

The governor met with GOP leaders Lee Chatfield as well as Mike Shirkey last Friday and came away upbeat about finding some common ground.

The governor does not want to introduce the gun issue in the middle of trying to fix the roads and address the state budget.

"My priority is and has been fixing the damn roads," said Whitmer.

The governor knows if she tosses the gun issue into the mix now, it could hurt her chances of getting her top priority adopted, but she is committed to doing it at some point.

"I know I couldn't live with myself if I didn't at least try to convene everyone around the table and she how we can make Michigan laws better and keep our people safe," added Whitmer.