Michigan receives over $35M in federal funding to help struggling residents pay energy costs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan residents who are struggling to afford utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic can soon find assistance with an additional $35,130,421 in additional federal funding to help the state.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced the additional funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program from the CARES Act.



The funding is in addition to the more than $162 million in regular funding to the program that is provided to Michigan for this fiscal year. The additional funding will be used for crisis assistance to help struggling households pay part of their energy costs.

Residents who are struggling to pay bills should contact their energy providers right away for flexible payment plans and other help.

Utilities have special protections because of the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic, but customers need to reach out and apply for utility assistance while it’s available Michigan Public Service Commission Chairman Sally Talberg

Energy providers across the state will pause shutoffs for low-income and senior residential customers until the emergency is lifted.

MDHHS is working hard during the pandemic to expand public assistance benefits and provide easier access to financial help for residents who are struggling to pay their bills. Michigan Department of Health and Human Service Senior Deputy Director for Opportunity Lewis Roubal

Anyone facing financial distress because of COVID-19 is urged to: