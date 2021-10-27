Michigan Redistricting Commission meeting delayed after death threat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission had to put their meeting on hold today after they received a death threat through an email.

Edward Woods III, a spokesperson for the commission, confirmed to 6 News that the meeting was stopped at 1:06 p.m. when they got the threat.

The commission informed law enforcement and they opened and investigation, Woods said.

At the time, the commission said that the meeting was suspended until further notice. However, after roughly two hours, the meeting was restarted.

The Associated Press reported that a commissioner made a motion to reduce public comment time from 1 minute to 30 seconds for today only, which passed 11-2.

The commission is looking to go into a closed session to discuss legal advice related to the Voting Rights Act/history of discrimination in Michigan. The panel is under fire from the Black community and others for draft maps that could make it harder to elect Black candidates. — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) October 27, 2021

You can view the meeting right here