Michigan Redistricting Commission meeting delayed after death threat

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission had to put their meeting on hold today after they received a death threat through an email.

Edward Woods III, a spokesperson for the commission, confirmed to 6 News that the meeting was stopped at 1:06 p.m. when they got the threat.

The commission informed law enforcement and they opened and investigation, Woods said.

At the time, the commission said that the meeting was suspended until further notice. However, after roughly two hours, the meeting was restarted.

The Associated Press reported that a commissioner made a motion to reduce public comment time from 1 minute to 30 seconds for today only, which passed 11-2.

You can view the meeting right here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar