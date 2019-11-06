Michigan reminding military members and veterans of special benefits provided by the state

With the 2019 firearm deer season beginning next week, officials are providing hunters with tips to prepare and plan ahead.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says scouting probably has the biggest impact on hunting success. Observing and understanding how deer move on the landscape is just as important as keeping an eye out for deer trails, feeding areas, rubs, and scrapes.

Local wildlife biologists have scientific knowledge of deer behavior and are also familiar with local factors that may influence deer.

Some of the best-known navigation tools can give you a bird’s-eye view of places you plan to hunt. If you are hunting in Michigan, a free tool is Mi-HUNT which provides information like public or private land boundaries, cover types, trails and more.

After doing the research, it will be time to find a spot to sit. Keep in mind the predominant wind in Michigan is generally out of the west. Try to identify more than one location and hunt on days the wind will be blowing away from the area you expect to see deer traveling.

Be sure to check the latest hunting regulations in your area and get your deer tested for diseases like bovine tuberculosis or chronic wasting disease.

Of course, the DNR also says the most important thing you can do this fall is get out in Michigan’s great outdoors and enjoy the deer season.