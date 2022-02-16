LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is no longer recommending masks in indoor settings, including at schools.

According to officials, Michigan is entering a post-surge, recovery phase of the cycle.

Here is a breakdown of the three phases:

Response – Local and state public health implement rapid response to a surge.The public may be advised to increase masking, testing and social distancing.

– Local and state public health implement rapid response to a surge.The public may be advised to increase masking, testing and social distancing. Recovery – Post-surge. No immediate resurgence predicted. Local and state public health will monitor conditions that could lead to future surges.

– Post-surge. No immediate resurgence predicted. Local and state public health will monitor conditions that could lead to future surges. Readiness – A surge in cases is expected, with implications on severity of illness and hospital capacity. Increased communication to the public regarding possible new risks.

MDHHS recommends that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, continue to practice universal masking in high-risk community settings including long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, jails and health care facilities.

The masking recommendation applies regardless of vaccination status, and people should also wear a mask during isolation and quarantine periods to stop further community spread of COVID-19.

School districts and organizations should work with local health departments to determine mask policies for school districts, public meetings and large events.

Since Tuesday, the state has confirmed 4,271 COVID-19 cases, with 312 deaths. 274 of those deaths were confirmed during a Vital Records Review.

Michigan is now averaging 2,136 coronavirus cases per day.

Courtesy: Michigan.gov/cpronavirus

As for vaccinations. approximately 65.7% of Michiganders are vaccinated, putting Michigan just 4.3% away from it’s goal for vaccinations in the state.