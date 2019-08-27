Michigan removing sturgeon from rivers before sea lamprey treatment

With the start of fall semester, programs at Michigan State are gearing. All kinds of students are coming to campus, including some with disabilities.

Programs were set up not not only to make students feel welcomed, but to make sure they have connections they need to be successful.

Students were able to tour the office and meet staff members.

They also got a first-hand look at the different resources.

The director of the programs says they focus on helping students grow to their best ability.

"We find that technology really helps people become more independent and reach their highest aspirations. We prepare accessible textbooks, that means braille, we provide sign language and interpreters in the classroom for Deaf students." said Michael Hudson, Director of Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities

Back in 2016, MSU Alum and Billionaire Dan Gilbert, made a $15 million donation, which provided more staffing and more accessibility on campus.