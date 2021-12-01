Michigan Rep. drafting legislation to allow teachers to store weapons at school

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State Rep. Steve Carra announced he is drafting legislation to allow schools to provide lockboxes for teachers to keep personal weapons in case of a dangerous situation.

School and state authorities must be fully prepared if, God forbid, another violent attacker targets students at school. Teachers and staff care for their students’ safety, and some of these professionals are willing to use their gun or taser if a tragic need for school defense arises. I am putting together a plan to enable educators to protect their students with lawful weapons, stored securely for an emergency we pray never comes again.” State Rep. Steve Carra

Carra said his plan would allow faculty and staff to store lawfully owned firearms or tasers in a secure lockbox at their respective school.

The proposal would allow self-defense lockboxes at K-12 schools, colleges and other educational institutions, both public and private.

The legislation proposal comes a day after a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire on students at Oxford High School, killing four students and injuring seven.