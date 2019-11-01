Michigan repays student loans for medical professionals who treat opioid use

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Three events around the state will honor Michigan's nearly 600,000 veterans before Veterans Day.

One of those events will be at the State Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, November 7th.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to speak at the event. Joining the Governor will be Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Zaneta Adams as well as Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

The events were coordinated by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.