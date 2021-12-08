Michigan reports 15,000+ COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 cases are back on the rise, with approximately 15,385 cases having been reported since Tuesday.

That’s 7,693 positive COVID-19 cases a day.

Approximately 351 people have died in Michigan since Tuesday, 185 of those deaths were identified during a Vital Records Review.

Ingham county has seen 33,324 total cases with 511 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 14,439 total cases with 276 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 9,101 total cases with 132 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 24,122 total cases with 376 total deaths.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has unveiled a COVID-19 wastewater testing dashboard to detect the coronavirus in Michigan communities.

The wastewater data comes from the Sentinel Wastewater Epidemiology Evaluation Project (SWEEP).

The analysis comes on a weekly basis, providing an early detection method of the virus before cases are even reported.

The SWEEP data provides an in-depth overview of wastewater monitoring efforts at regional and statewide levels. Interpretation of the data provided on the dashboard helps to quickly and easily identify patterns in SARS-CoV-2 levels, track trends and monitor distribution of the virus in wastewater across the state. Over time, data from these wastewater treatment plants can be compared to other sampling sites and COVID-19 case data within the same region.” Dr. Alexis Travis, MDHHS senior deputy director, public health administration

You can even see sampling information from a sample site based out of Rose Lab at MSU, by searching East Lansing in the search bar of the dashboard.

In legislative COVID-19 related news, a Michigan Representative recently announced a new plan for the use of COVID-19 relief dollars to aid both healthcare and schools throughout the state.

Rep. Thomas Albert is the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, as well as the person who announced the latest plan for pandemic relief funding for the state.

The plan totals $1.2 billion dollars, being proposed through House Bill 5523.

“This plan addresses the main challenges facing our state right now – increasing the capacity to provide early treatments to COVID patients, a critical shortage of health care workers, and keeping our kids healthy and in school,” Albert said. “We are providing immediate help where it’s needed most and will do the most good.”

Early COVID-19 Treatment

Treatments such as monoclonal antibodies are slated to be implemented with the plan.

Currently, delivery of antibodies is bottlenecked at short-staffed hospitals – the House plan will expand delivery to eight additional sites across Michigan.

Up to $134 million will go towards buying and expanding delivery of the potential lifesaving drugs and other medicines such as COVID treatment pills.

Priority will be given to high-risk individuals, and treatments would be offered free of charge.

Easing the health care worker shortage

The House plan delegates $300 million for health care employee recruitment and retention and additional support for nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Keeping students in school and protecting residents

Around $667 million would be provided for COVID testing overall, including $300 million for schools to buy COVID testing kits directly and allow the state to stockpile additional tests for schools.

The Michigan National Guard would not be allowed to confiscate tests.

About $100 million goes to private employers to test unvaccinated workers and an additional $90 million would continue the state’s vaccination program.

“The loss of learning during COVID shutdowns will be one of the longest-lasting consequences of the pandemic,” Albert said. “Kids have fallen behind and it’s putting their future opportunities at risk. This plan will help students stay healthy and in school so they can continue their efforts to catch up.”

House Bill 5523 remains in the Appropriations Committee for further consideration.