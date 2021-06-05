Michigan reports 388 cases of COVID-19, 72 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has reported 388 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 deaths, 66 of which came from a vital records review.

The state has seen a massive downward trend in cases as more and more people have gotten vaccinated.

4,808,167 people have received at least their first dose of the vaccine as of June 4, equaling 59.4 percent of the state’s 16 and up population.

For reference, 70 percent of the state’s 16 and up population is 5,667,842 people.

Earlier this week at a press conference in Grand Rapids, Whitmer listed key points of a plan that she says will jump-start the economy. She focused on three issues: higher wages, small businesses and child care.

