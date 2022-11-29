LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Just like the temperatures in Mid-Michigan, coronavirus cases are dropping in the region.

In the last week, the State of Michigan reported 8,831 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases across the state.

That averages out to around 1,262 COVID-19 cases per day.

There were 113 people that died from confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases.

As of Nov. 24, the CDC reported that Ingham, Jackson, Eaton and Clinton counties all have low transmission rates.

Image is courtesy of Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

As for vaccination rates, around 69% of Michiganders have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Courtesy of the Michigan.gov COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

The state’s end goal is getting 70%, or 6,989,152 of state residents to get at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.