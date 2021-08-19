Michigan representatives discuss vaccine exemptions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the topic of vaccinations to the forefront, and not just COVID-19 shots, but all types of vaccinations.

The Michigan House of Representatives held a hearing on the subject today to discuss House Bill 4471. That bill would give employees who work at places that require a vaccine, an exemption.

And that doesn’t just mean COVID-19 vaccines, but most types of vaccines.

Under this bill, if you have a medical, philosophical, or religious objection to the COVID-19 vaccine, the flu shot, or the Tdap vaccine, you can get an exemption.

The bill argues that vaccine mandates for adults “threaten the very principal of freedom, informed consent, and the right to bodily autonomy,”

On hand today were a handful of state representatives and numerous vaccine skeptics.

One thing is for sure. This is a very divisive issue.

“My constituents have been calling me in tears saying the media’s lack of coverage from emerging peer reviewed studies is horrible. COVID research reporting has been non-existent,” said Rep. Beth Griffin, a Republican from the 66th District. “They’re angry because apparently only one side of this vaccination issue and discussion is acceptable.”

On the other side of the aisle, the Vice President of Government Relations at the Detroit Regional Chamber Brad Williams said they would not support this bill.

“We’re not arguing for a vaccine mandate and we’re not arguing against a vaccine mandate,” Williams said. “But we are arguing for vaccines. Because it’s the only way out of the pandemic and the endless battle against variants.”

As Williams finished making his point, many in the crowd began laughing. Just another example of how contentious this issue has become.

One last thing to keep in mind, it’s very unlikely that Governor Whitmer would sign off on this bill and make it law.