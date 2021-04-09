Michigan Republican leaders respond to governor’s call for a two-week pause amid COVID surge

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Republican leaders are responding Friday afternoon, to announcements made by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, urging the state to switch to in-person learning, limit social gatherings, and stop dinning indoors.
Now the governor made it clear her words were not an order, and she wasn’t forcing anyone to do anything, all she wanted was for everyone to do their part.
Senate Majority leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth issued the following responses to the governor’s new conference.
“COVID cases are on the rise in Michigan, and people are understandably concerned. I am glad the governor encouraged personal responsibility and safety today without the one-size-fits-all mandates and restrictions that invariably hurt working people and children who could have otherwise gone about their lives safely.
“Now let’s take the next logical step. Let’s remove the remaining restrictions in Michigan, put everyone back to work when they can do it safely, and trust the people of this state to do the right thing for themselves and their families. Other states nationwide are giving people hope by setting firm timelines for normal life to resume. Michigan has refused to do so, but it is well past time we catch up and give people the certainty they deserve.”Rep. Jason Wentworth, Michigan Speaker of the House