Michigan Republicans react to $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

On this weeks Capital Rundown, we spoke with some Michigan Republicans to find out how they feel about it.

Congressman Tim Walberg said he wishes that Republicans had more of a say in the legislation.

“The bottom line is we’re voting for a bill that for the most part isn’t needed right now,” Walberg said. “When we look at what it can be used this year, most of it can’t be used until 2022 or beyond. I think of education. We need to get kids back to school.”

Michigan Representative Bill Huizenga agreed with Walberg that the funds were not being put to the best use.

“What I’m very concerned about is the inflationary side of this,” Huizenga said. “We have some sectors of the economy that are doing not just okay, but very well. Construction, manufacturing, a number of other areas. And then we have parts of the economy that are just have gotten crushed, the hospitality side, restaurants, small concert venues, hotels, you name that, it’s that kind of thing that I’m afraid we’re not targeting it.”

