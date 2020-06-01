Michigan Republicans to hold virtual convention

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan Republican party isn’t waiting for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to open up the entire state as people deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republicans are going ahead and scheduling their 2020 Spring Convention for June 13 and it will be virtual.

“On June 13, the Michigan Republican Party will show Governor Gretchen Whitmer that no matter how many executive orders she passes, she can’t shut us down.” said Laura Cox, Michigan Republican Party Chairman.

The convention had been scheduled for April but was postponed.

Delegates and alternates to the convention will be voting on the approval of Michigan’s at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention.

They will also be electing Michigan’s Republican National Committeeman and Committeewoman.