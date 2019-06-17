Michigan residents can get up to eight-weeks of free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges by calling the Quitline at 800-QUIT-NOW.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges through September 30th.
“MDHHS is committed to helping Michiganders quit tobacco products and reduce their risk of tobacco-related illnesses like cancer and heart disease,” says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health.
More than 140,000 Michigan residents have used the Quitline or the online coaching program to help them in their journey towards a tobacco-free life.
The Quitline offers English, Arabic and Spanish-speaking counselors, as well as interpretive services for a wide variety of languages.
Smoking kills about 480,000 Americans each year and is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States.
For every person who dies from a smoking-related disease, at least 30 more people suffer at least one serious illness from smoking.
Nearly 68 percent of smokers say they want to quit.
The free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges offer is part of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campaign.
Michigan residents can receive free nicotine patches and gum through summer
