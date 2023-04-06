LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that insurers have agreed to maintain no-cost preventive healthcare in Michigan, despite a Texas federal judge’s recent ruling striking down the no-cost preventive health care requirement under the Affordable Care Act.

While the ruling in Braidwood Management, Inc. v. Becerra is under appeal, the 2.1 million Michiganders who would have lost their preventive healthcare coverage under the ruling will maintain their current coverage, according to Gov. Whitmer.

Preventive health care includes access to many types of screenings, medications and vaccinations, and counseling services.

“Preventive healthcare services improve health outcomes and lower costs, and we will continue to work to ensure that Michigan families continue to have access to the no-cost lifesaving preventative care that they had before this decision,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director (DIFS) Anita Fox in a statement from the Governor’s office.

The agreements affect fully insured Michigan health insurance plans in the individual, small group, and large group markets, including plans from the Health Insurance Marketplace. People with questions can contact their insurer or employer, or visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or call the DIFS at 877-999-6442.

The following insurers have agreed to continue with the preventive care services: