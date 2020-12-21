Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association responds to stimulus package

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) –Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow today responded to the talks in Washington regarding a stimulus package.

“As we begin our arc towards more sunlight on this winter solstice, Michigan’s beleaguered restaurants and hotel operators received the first pieces of good news in some time, giving all of us hope that brighter days lie ahead. We are thankful to the Michigan legislature, which put partisan politics aside to pass a much-needed stimulus package that will provide direct and meaningful relief to those in this industry most impacted by the extended second shutdown.

We applaud our leaders in Congress who accomplished the same feat today by passing the second largest stimulus package in the history of the United States. While the final compromise did not include every priority championed by the hospitality industry, no one in 2020 is in a position to make perfect the enemy of the good. Whether it is a more flexible expansion of PPP that allows for expense deductibility or the industry-specific eligibility and expanded utilization of funds, there is a lot of good in the final compromise that will save jobs and save many restaurants and hotels from closing their doors forever.”