Michigan restoring residential water service during the COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Water will be reconnected for residents who had the service shut off.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer wanted to ensure at-risk households have access to clean water for hand-washing and sanitation.



A $2-million Water Restart Grant Program has been established through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to help communities comply with the executive order.



“This is a critical step both for the health of families living without a reliable water source, and for slowing the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Gov. Whitmer in a written statement. “We continue to work to provide all Michiganders – regardless of their geography or income level – the tools they need to keep themselves and their communities protected.”



The order requires water suppliers to immediately identify residences in their service area that do not have water service and then make efforts to restore service to homes that were disconnected due to non-payment or damaged infrastructure.



The order is effective for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency and does not free anyone from past-due bills.



“Michiganders need clean water in their homes now more than ever to protect their health and slow the spread of COVID-19 by washing their hands,” said Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) in a written statement. “MDHHS is pleased to work to help connect families to critical services and remove barriers to good health practices.”



Those reconnecting to municipal water must first thoroughly flush stagnant water pipes and clean filter screens to remove accumulations of lead and other bacteria that can accumulate in stagnant water.

“We are also working with water plant operators to ensure continuation of safe, reliable water under various scenarios,” said Liesl Clark, director of the state’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy in a written statement. “Keeping water flowing, and restoring service where necessary, is vital to defending our state’s residents against COVID-19.”